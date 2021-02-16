GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 332,720 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,720 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.42% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $41,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 103,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PPBI opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.