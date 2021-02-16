GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,350 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of NorthWestern worth $39,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NWE. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.