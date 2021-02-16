GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,498 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Power Integrations worth $41,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 44,870 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $28,651,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 54.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,254 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

