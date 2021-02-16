GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of TCF Financial worth $36,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 34.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 346,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 89,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 55.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of TCF opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. Analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

