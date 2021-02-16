GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,636 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of TCF Financial worth $36,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,816,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Shares of TCF stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $44.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.