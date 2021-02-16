GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.46% of ICF International worth $34,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICF International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.