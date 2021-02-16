GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,473 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $32,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

