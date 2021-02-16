GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $40,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIPR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $20,317,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 108.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,198 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4,853.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

