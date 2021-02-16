GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.21 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

