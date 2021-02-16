GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,124 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $34,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU opened at $313.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $322.89. The firm has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.37.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

