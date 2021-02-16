GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $36,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 271,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 299,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,805,000 after acquiring an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 85,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

NYSE ECL opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.99.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

