GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Novanta worth $33,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth about $22,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 35.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,552,000 after acquiring an additional 153,336 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 71.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 80,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 281.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 27.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

