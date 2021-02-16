GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $37,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.80.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

