GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 20,968 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,968 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of MarketAxess worth $39,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after acquiring an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,167,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,216,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $552.55 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $545.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.