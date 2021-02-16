GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 20,968 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,968 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of MarketAxess worth $39,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $552.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.