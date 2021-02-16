GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 296,125 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296,125 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $38,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

NYSE SITE opened at $163.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $179.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

