GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $29,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

ELS opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

