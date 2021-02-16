GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 6,392 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,794 shares of company stock worth $13,852,572. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

