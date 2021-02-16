GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $33.82 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,907,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.77% of Element Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,528,000 after purchasing an additional 207,920 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,391 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Element Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,540,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 175,229 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Element Solutions by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,495 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,612,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 635,159 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESI opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

