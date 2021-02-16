GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CME Group worth $35,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,803,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,310,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after acquiring an additional 301,100 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,779,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,036,000 after acquiring an additional 260,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91,365 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

CME stock opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

