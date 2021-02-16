H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HCYT opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. H-CYTE has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter.

H-CYTE, Inc, a medical biosciences company, develops and implements various treatment options in regenerative medicine to treat chronic lung diseases. It engages in the development of L-CYTE-01 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

