HackenAI (HAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One HackenAI token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00061534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00263611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00082692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00085605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.35 or 0.00410527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00187913 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

