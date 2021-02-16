Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.07. 313,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 331,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.
About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
