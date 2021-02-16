Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.07. 313,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 331,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

