Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HALO opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 311.50 and a beta of 1.77.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
