Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.01

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.01 and last traded at $89.94, with a volume of 510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,609,000 after buying an additional 172,807 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $48,618,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

