Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s share price rose 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 2,786,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 748,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

