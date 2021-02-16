Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $69.74 million and approximately $987,869.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,003.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.62 or 0.03558969 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.00426864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $704.89 or 0.01409666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.95 or 0.00477854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.10 or 0.00462164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.01 or 0.00309993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00029528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002764 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 355,459,746 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.