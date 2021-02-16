Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.44

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 28306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

About Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

