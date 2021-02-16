Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Update

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 450,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,372.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNSBF remained flat at $$29.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

