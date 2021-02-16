Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE) Trading Down 20%

Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE)’s stock price traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 161,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 110,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE)

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and supplies high-pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes and fittings for the oil and gas, salt mining, water transmission, and industrial and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Kazakhstan, and internationally.

