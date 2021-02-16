Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

HLAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.30 ($82.71).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLAG traded up €4.60 ($5.41) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €107.40 ($126.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €100.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.71. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12-month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.