HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.65

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 13495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

HONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The company has a market cap of $680.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

