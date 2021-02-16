HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Acquires £14,835 in Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) insider Carolina Espinal purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,978 ($25.84) per share, with a total value of £14,835 ($19,382.02).

LON HVPE opened at GBX 1,990 ($26.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 828.16. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a 12-month low of GBX 857 ($11.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,030 ($26.52). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,919.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,752.08.

