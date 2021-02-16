HARD Protocol (HARD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.94 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.56 million and $6.94 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00063523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00260432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00081057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00070747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00083447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.76 or 0.00430130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00184584 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

