Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Shares Gap Down to $322.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.21), but opened at GBX 310 ($4.05). Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) shares last traded at GBX 311 ($4.06), with a volume of 15,453 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.30 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L)’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

In other Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) news, insider Christopher Jones bought 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £64,997.10 ($84,919.13).

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

