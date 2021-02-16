Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Sells $96,919.90 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 746,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,111. The company has a market capitalization of $738.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.