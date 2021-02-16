Harold R. Logan, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SPH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

