Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Acquired by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned about 4.26% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMOP. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 44,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period.

HMOP remained flat at $$42.27 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

