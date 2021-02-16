Hashgard Market Cap Achieves $25.82 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded up 68.4% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $25.82 million and approximately $157,016.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.96 or 0.00849152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047705 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.16 or 0.05036928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

