Haven Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.69 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $126.91 million and $1.69 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.73 or 0.00017604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,566.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,753.08 or 0.03536827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.86 or 0.00421369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.44 or 0.01392961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00470649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00472914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00310421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00028819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,544,192 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.