Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 133,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 98,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

HAYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $337.47 million, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Equities analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Haynes International by 241.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Haynes International by 213.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Haynes International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

