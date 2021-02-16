HC Wainwright Boosts CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $50.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

CleanSpark stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $676.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 2,805.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 76,023.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

