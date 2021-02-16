HC Wainwright Boosts CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $50.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.12% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
CleanSpark stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $676.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $42.60.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
