HCA Healthcare (HCA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) recently:

2/5/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $164.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $197.00 to $201.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $191.00.

2/2/2021 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/5/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/5/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $190.00.

12/18/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,928. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.93.

Get HCA Healthcare Inc alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,587. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.