HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after buying an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $90,393,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 31.6% in the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,242,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,938,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,941 shares of company stock worth $4,704,587. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $173.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average of $146.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

