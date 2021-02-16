HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Lowered by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,325 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $31,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

HDB stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

