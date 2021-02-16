Head to Head Contrast: Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:BIPHD)

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:BIPHD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interpace Biosciences and Safeplus International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Biosciences $24.08 million 0.98 -$26.73 million ($5.58) -1.05 Safeplus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Safeplus International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Interpace Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Interpace Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Interpace Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Safeplus International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Biosciences and Safeplus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Biosciences -115.30% -251.52% -37.77% Safeplus International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Interpace Biosciences and Safeplus International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Safeplus International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interpace Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.69%. Given Interpace Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Interpace Biosciences is more favorable than Safeplus International.

Volatility and Risk

Interpace Biosciences has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safeplus International has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interpace Biosciences beats Safeplus International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules. It also provides ThyraMIR assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary microRNA gene-expression assay; and RespriDx, a genomic test that helps physicians to differentiate metastatic or recurrent lung cancer. The company also provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository, and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. It primarily serves physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Biosciences, Inc. in November 2019. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Safeplus International

Safeplus International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of medical equipment, inventions, and technologies. It offers magnetic resonance imaging compatibility, MRI safety testing, and patents. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch and Michael L. Weiner on August 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

