Head-To-Head Contrast: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) versus Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -14.70% -2.28% -2.20% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

24.3% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rubicon Technology and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Ebang International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.53 million 7.73 -$1.15 million N/A N/A Ebang International $109.06 million 5.67 -$42.40 million N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ebang International.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It also provides medications and vitamins to patients being discharged from skilled nursing facilities. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations. The company also offers mining machine hosting services that enable its customers to operate their mining machines remotely. In addition, it provides fiber-optic communication access devices comprising multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, such as gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company sells its Bitcoin mining machines for enterprises and individual buyers under the Ebit brand through direct sales; and telecommunications products for telecommunications service providers under the EBANG brand name through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.