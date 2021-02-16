Head-To-Head Contrast: Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Inogen has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

95.1% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Inogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inogen and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen 1 3 1 0 2.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inogen presently has a consensus target price of $53.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.79%. Given Inogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inogen is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Profitability

This table compares Inogen and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen -0.66% 0.21% 0.16% Sanara MedTech -39.58% -175.36% -55.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inogen and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen $361.94 million 3.26 $20.95 million $1.07 49.84 Sanara MedTech $11.77 million 19.25 -$2.81 million N/A N/A

Inogen has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Summary

Inogen beats Sanara MedTech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Inogen Tidal Assist Ventilators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms. It also provides BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, a patented gel that synergistically disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to help eliminate biofilm microbes in the gel to help in wound healing; HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, an additive free Type I bovine collagen that offers hydrolyzed collagen fragments to the wound bed that are a fraction of the size of native collagen; and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation Debridement System, a portable and no touch hydro-mechanical debridement system that removes bacteria and necrotic tissue without disrupting healthy tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

