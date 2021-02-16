Head-To-Head Review: MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) versus Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MTN Group and Schneider Electric S.E.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $10.49 billion 0.90 $621.14 million N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. $30.07 billion 2.95 $2.70 billion $1.18 26.56

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than MTN Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MTN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MTN Group and Schneider Electric S.E., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Schneider Electric S.E. 0 4 7 0 2.64

Dividends

MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Schneider Electric S.E. pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and Schneider Electric S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

MTN Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats MTN Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services. Further, the company offers SIP tracking, multimedia conferencing, mobile PBX, cloud IVR, call recording, hosted call and contact center, and UCaaS services. Additionally, it provides cyber SOC, managed firewall, vulnerability assessment, device security, end point protection, penetration testing, and email security services. The company also offers cloud market place, O365, SaaS, backup, data center hosting, DBaaS, directory, domain management, DRaaS server virtualization, and web hosting services, as well as IoT connectivity, device management, IoT vertical application, and data analytics services. The company serves 251 million subscribers. MTN Group Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures. The company also provides access control, building management, fire and security, network infrastructure and connectivity, power monitoring and control, power quality and power factor correction, sensor, valve and valve actuator, variable speed drive and soft starter, and video management system products. In addition, it offers feeder automation and grid automation and SCADA software products, medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, power monitoring and control products, protection relays, substation automation products, and switchgear components. Further, the company provides data center software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) products. Additionally, it offers electrical protection and control products, home automation and security products, installation materials and systems, light switches and electrical sockets, network infrastructure and connectivity products, and UPS. It also provides industrial automation and control products; energy access products, such as collective solutions and home systems; and solar and energy storage products. The company was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

