Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post sales of $52.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.93 million and the highest is $53.04 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $43.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $187.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.49 million to $188.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $225.92 million, with estimates ranging from $223.71 million to $228.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,174,362.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,054.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,245 in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after buying an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 94,799 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

